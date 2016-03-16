VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Fraud by remote control at Hanoi gas stations

By Vuong Duc Anh   March 16, 2016 | 12:00 pm GMT+7

Police have uncovered a scam cheating customers by manipulating gas pump meters.

fraud-by-remote-control-at-hanoi-petrol-station
Officers checking one of the fuel dispensers near Tran Khat Chan street.

The scam came to light after a number of local residents accused two petrol stations of fraud. Hanoi police, with the aid of the city’s Market Management Department team, conducted an inspection of the stations owned by the Hanoi Petrol Fuel Joint Stock Company.

Inspectors found illegal integrated circuits installed in all six gas pumps at both stations. Staff at the stations were allegedly able to use a remote control to manipulate how much fuel actually flowed from the pumps. 

The inspectors arrived at the scene as employees were busy selling fuel, and one clerk was caught red-handed using the device, according to one officer on the inspection team.

“To see how the scam worked, we tried to pump 20 liters of gas, however, the dispenser gave out only 19 liters”, he said.

Authorities have already confiscated the circuits and suspended operations at the two stations.

The Market Management Department and Hanoi Economic Security Department conducted a four month investigation before launching the raid.

Those involved in the scam may face criminal charges, one officer said.

Tags: fraud scam oil gas fuel statino police
Read more
First-class airport buses launched in Ho Chi Minh City

First-class airport buses launched in Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City spends VND26 billion to shore up embankments

Ho Chi Minh City spends VND26 billion to shore up embankments

China to open reservoir gates in effort to combat Southeast Asia drought

China to open reservoir gates in effort to combat Southeast Asia drought

Vietnamese in France protest against Chinese oil rig in East Sea

Vietnamese in France protest against Chinese oil rig in East Sea

Only 21 percent of the workforce benefits from social insurance

Only 21 percent of the workforce benefits from social insurance

Ho Chi Minh City launches major crackdown on criminals

Ho Chi Minh City launches major crackdown on criminals

Fishermen seek compensation after another assault by China in East Sea

Fishermen seek compensation after another assault by China in East Sea

Drought grips Mekong Delta

Drought grips Mekong Delta

 
go to top