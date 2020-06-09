VnExpress International
France returnee recovers from Covid-19

By Le Nga   June 9, 2020 | 09:01 pm GMT+7
A medical staff walks outside Cu Chi Field Hospital for Covid-19 treatment in Ho Chi Minh City's Cu Chi District, February 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

A female student returning from France last month was confirmed Covid-19 free Tuesday, bringing the nation’s active cases down to 15.

The patient, 20, had been quarantined on May 24 when she arrived in Ho Chi Minh City on a repatriation flight and tested positive for the novel coronavirus the next day.

She was treated at the Cu Chi Field Hospital in the city’s eponymous district.

Following the Health Ministry's protocol, she will continue to stay at the hospital and be medically monitored for another two weeks.

The student marks Vietnam's 317th Covid-19 recovery out of the 332 recorded so far, leaving 15 active cases. Of the total, 192 were imported and the rest infected via community transmission.

Vietnamese doctors have worked a miracle with the nation's most critical patient, a 43-year-old British pilot with Vietnam Airlines, who was comatose for more than two months, kept alive by a life support machine.

"Patient 91" has regained consciousness and after 83 days of treatment, managed to sit up Monday night, swing his legs and press a button by his bed. He was declared free of the novel coronavirus last month but is receiving more treatment for lung infection.

Until now, there has been no Covid-19-related death in Vietnam.

