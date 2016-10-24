Four-year-old falls to her death from high-rise building in central Vietnam

A four-year-old girl died after falling from the eighth floor of a high-rise building in Vietnam's central province of Binh Dinh on Sunday.

Initial investigations show that the accident happened at around 7 a.m. at a residential apartment building in a downtown district in the coastal town of Quy Nhon.

The girl fell from the balcony window from an eighth-floor apartment where she had been left alone and unsupervised at home.

Police said that on Sunday morning, the victim’s father had left for work early and the mother had gone out to buy breakfast for the girl from a nearby market. She returned to find her daughter on a second-floor balcony.

The girl was dead before the emergency crew arrived.

Local authorities said the victim’s family had only moved into the new 12-story apartment building last week.

There have been a number of incidents involving children climbing onto balconies or climbing onto sofas placed near open windows.

Police have warned parents not to leave windows open or place objects near windows or balconies that children could use to climb out. They also stressed the need to install grilles and secure windows to prevent similar accidents.

In July, a six-year-old boy in the Linh Dam residential area in the southwest of Hanoi died after falling from a balcony on the 11th floor after being left home alone.

