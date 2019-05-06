Four Vietnamese women detained for illegal sex work in Malaysia

A woman (R) waits for clients in a red light district in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Photo by AFP/File

Last Wednesday immigration officials raided two entertainment centers on Jalan Klang Lama after receiving a tip-off from local residents that many foreigners were working there illegally, the Asia Times reported Sunday.

They found 175 Thais and five Laotians besides the four Vietnamese, all reportedly aged between 20 and 50. They were alleged to have entered the country using social visit passes and worked illegally as guest relations officers.

They earned a lot of money by offering "sexual services" to customers at the two places, the report said.

The officials also held three Bangladeshi men, who acted as managers of the two places, and three Malaysian men for interfering with the discharge of their duties.

All are being held pending further investigation.

Prostitution is restricted in Malaysia. There are no federal laws against it, but there are laws against related activities, such as soliciting or living on the earnings of a sex worker.

Southeast Asians can travel across the region without a visa, but are only allowed to stay for 30 days.

In recent years many Vietnamese have been visiting neighboring countries like Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia and staying on to work illegally.

Many have been caught and deported.