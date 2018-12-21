Four Vietnamese make AFF Cup team

Dang Van Lam saves a free kick from Malaysia in the AFF final on December 15, 2018. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong

Goalkeeper Dang Van Lam is the first name in the team. Lam, 25, is described as a goalkeeper who is "incredibly tough to beat," and hailed for making important saves in one-on-one situations throughout the tournament.

Lam’s performance helped Vietnam keep a clean sheet through the group stage of the championship.

Tran Dinh Trong (in red) in the first leg of the AFF Cup final against Malaysia. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong

Tran Dinh Trong, 21, is the central defender and makes the team great for his outstanding performance in Vietnam’s three-man backline.

Alvaro Silva of the Philippines lines up as the other central defender along with Trong.

Doan Van Hau (in white) in the match against Laos on November 8. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong

Doan Van Hau, another young star, is named as the left back. The 19-year-old "was brilliant at both ends of the pitch," the site said.

Hau was chosen as right wing back by Fox Sports Asia in its team of the tournament.

Nguyen Quang Hai (in red) in the match against Cambodia. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong

Last but definitely not least is Nguyen Quang Hai, an exceptional talent who plays as a midfielder or right winger.

He was the MVP of the AFF Suzuki Cup, having played every single minute of all eight matches for Vietnam and contributed three goals to the team’s success in the tournament.

Named along Hai is Myanmar’s Hlaing Bo Bo, "an ideal link between attack and defense."

The other players in the team are from Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines.

For Vietnam, the next big tournament is in the UAE, the Asian Cup, in January 2019. They have been drawn in a group with Iran, Iraq and Yemen.