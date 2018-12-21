VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Four Vietnamese make AFF Cup team

By Ngoc Dinh   December 21, 2018 | 09:21 am GMT+7

The AFF Suzuki Cup website has chosen four footballers from champions Vietnam in the team of the 2018 AFF Cup tournament.

Dang Van Lam saves a free kick from Malaysia. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong

Dang Van Lam saves a free kick from Malaysia in the AFF final on December 15, 2018. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong

Goalkeeper Dang Van Lam is the first name in the team. Lam, 25, is described as a goalkeeper who is "incredibly tough to beat," and hailed for making important saves in one-on-one situations throughout the tournament.

Lam’s performance helped Vietnam keep a clean sheet through the group stage of the championship.

Tran Dinh Trong (in red) was playing in the first leg of the AFF Cup final against Malaysia. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong

Tran Dinh Trong (in red) in the first leg of the AFF Cup final against Malaysia. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong

Tran Dinh Trong, 21, is the central defender and makes the team great for his outstanding performance in Vietnam’s three-man backline.

Alvaro Silva of the Philippines lines up as the other central defender along with Trong.

Doan Van Hau (R, in white) played in the match against Laos on November 8. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong

Doan Van Hau (in white) in the match against Laos on November 8. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong

Doan Van Hau, another young star, is named as the left back. The 19-year-old "was brilliant at both ends of the pitch," the site said.

Hau was chosen as right wing back by Fox Sports Asia in its team of the tournament.

Quang Hai (in red) in a match against Cambodia. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong 

Nguyen Quang Hai (in red) in the match against Cambodia. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong

Last but definitely not least is Nguyen Quang Hai, an exceptional talent who plays as a midfielder or right winger.

He was the MVP of the AFF Suzuki Cup, having played every single minute of all eight matches for Vietnam and contributed three goals to the team’s success in the tournament.

Named along Hai is Myanmar’s Hlaing Bo Bo, "an ideal link between attack and defense."

The other players in the team are from Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines.

For Vietnam, the next big tournament is in the UAE, the Asian Cup, in January 2019. They have been drawn in a group with Iran, Iraq and Yemen.

Related News:
Tags: football footballer AFF Suzuki Cup AFF Cup
 
Read more
Minor boys who outed principal’s molestation expose systemic deficiencies

Minor boys who outed principal’s molestation expose systemic deficiencies

Vietnam bank CEO gets life, property mogul 17 years in jail

Vietnam bank CEO gets life, property mogul 17 years in jail

Wartime munitions found under Central Highlands road in Vietnam

Wartime munitions found under Central Highlands road in Vietnam

Vietnam province to reward families with two daughters

Vietnam province to reward families with two daughters

English as an official language in Vietnam: would it work?

English as an official language in Vietnam: would it work?

Six million Vietnamese lifted out of poverty in five years: report

Six million Vietnamese lifted out of poverty in five years: report

Vietnam loses record $638 mln to computer viruses in 2018: security firm

Vietnam loses record $638 mln to computer viruses in 2018: security firm

 
go to top