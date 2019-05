The Khmer Times reported Thursday that the four unnamed Vietnamese persons were arrested by the Stung Treng provincial police after villagers from Sean District’s Sdao Commune tipped them off.

Local police seized "carcasses of some animals, guns, and bullets laced with chemical substances," said Sok Rithy, the military police commander of Sesan District, as cited in the report.

The Vietnamese are being questioned by provincial police officers, said National Military Police spokesman Eng Hy.