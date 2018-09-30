Four Vietnamese are passengers on plane crash near Papua New Guinea

People are evacuated from an Air Niugini plane crashed in the waters in Micronesia, in this picture obtained from social media. James Yaingeluo/via REUTERS

There are four Vietnam citizens on the plane of Papua New Guinea airline Air Niugini that crashed into a Pacific lagoon on September 28, according to Indonesia Embassy in Vietnam.

The Consular Department is coordinating with Vietnam Embassy in Indonesia, Philippines and overseas agencies to complete the necessary procedure to bring four Vietnam citizens back home as soon as possible.

The Boeing 737-800 plane from Pohnpei, Micronesia to Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea had trouble landing on the transit location at an airport on Weno, Micronesia, when it overshot the runway while trying to land.

Minutes after the plane crashed into the Pacific lagoon, local people and mini boats quickly showed up to rescue the passengers. Air Niugini said the weather was bad, it was raining hard and unclear vision at the time the accident happened.

There are 57 people, including 11 crew members and 46 passengers on the plane. Except for one missing man, the other passengers are all well and no one has any serious injury.

Officials said on Friday that seven people had been taken to a hospital. Six passengers remained at the hospital Saturday, and all of them were in stable condition.