Four students killed as motorbike slams into road divider

The motorbike at the accident site in Thai Nguyen Province, August 25, 2019. Photo acquired by VnExpress.

The four, including three boys and one girl, died on the spot, while the fifth, a girl, is in Thai Nguyen Hospital with head injuries.

Le Quang Tien, Chairman of the Thai Nguyen People’s Committee, said the five were travelling from Hanoi to Thai Nguyen, 75 kilometers from the capital's center, northern Vietnam.

They were in the first or second year at the Thai Nguyen-based Trade and Tourism College, and hailed from the provinces of Thai Nguyen, Ha Giang, Cao Bang, and Bac Kan. Monday would have been the first day of their new school year.

According to witnesses, there was not much traffic on Thong Nhat Road at the time of the accident.