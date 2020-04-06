Four new coronavirus infections take national total to 245

"Patient 243" is a 47-year-old man from Me Linh District, Hanoi. On March 12, he took his wife to the Bach Mai Hospital's department of immunology and allergy for a check-up. The couple left the hospital and went for a bite at a shop opposite the hospital on Giai Phong Street the same day.

Eighteen days later, he visited a communal medical facility to submit his health declaration and was told to self-quarantine at home. He’d had close contact with his family members and business partners. While he remained asymptomatic, his samples were taken on April 4 by the Hanoi Center for Disease Control. Two days later, his test results were confirmed Covid-19 positive.

The man is being treated at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Dong Anh District, Hanoi.

The three other new infections are people who returned from Russia on Aeroflot flight SU290, landing March 25 at the Hanoi's Noi Bai International Airport. They were quarantined at the FPT University dormitory in Thach That District, Hanoi. They are also being treated at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases.

"Patient 242" is a 34-year-old woman from Cam Quan Commune, Cam Xuyen District in the central province of Ha Tinh. She lives and works in Russia. She was on seat 23A on the Aeroflot flight. Her samples were tested Sunday by the Hanoi Center for Disease Control.

"Patient 244", a 44-year-old Vietnamese woman from Bo Trach District in the central province of Quang Binh, worked at a fast food restaurant in Germany. She flew from Germany to Russia on flight SU2313 on seat 20F and later boarded the same flight as "Patient 243," taking 40C. Her samples were tested Monday by the Hanoi Center for Disease Control.

"Patient 245", a 21-year-old woman, is a resident of Quynh Son Commune, Quynh Luu District in the central province of Nghe An. She worked as a nail technician in Spain. She flew from Spain to Russia on flight SU250 on seat 26B and later boarded the same flight as "Patient 243" on seat 30H. Her samples were also tested Monday by the Hanoi Center for Disease Control.

Before the new confirmed cases Monday afternoon, Vietnam enjoyed two consecutive mornings with no new cases. The country has confirmed 245 Covid-19 cases so far.

Vietnam has gone through less than a week of a social distancing campaign announced by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, which calls for people to stay home and bans gathering of more than two people in public until April 15.

As of Monday, 95 out of the total 245 patients had recovered from their Covid-19 infections. Most of the active Covid-19 cases in Vietnam are people coming in from abroad, especially Europe and the U.S, and people who’d come into close contact with them. Half of them have tested negative at least once.

Globally, the Covid-19 pandemic has claimed more than 69,500 lives.