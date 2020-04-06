Four new coronavirus infections bring national total to 245

"Patient 242" is a 47-year-old man from Me Linh District, Hanoi. On March 12, he brought his wife to the Bach Mai Hospital's department of immunology and allergy for a checkup. The couple left the hospital and later went for a bite at a shop opposite the hospital on Giai Phong Street on the same day. Since then, he has not returned to the hospital.

Eighteen days later, he visited a communal medical facility to submit his health declaration and was told to self-quarantine at home. He had close contact with his family members and business partners. The patient is asymptomatic. On April 4, his samples were taken by the Hanoi Center for Disease Control which two days later showed him positive for the coronavirus.

The man is under treatment at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Dong Anh District, Hanoi.

The three others are those returning from Russia on Aeroflot flight SU290 on March 25. They landed in Hanoi's Noi Bai International Airport and were quarantined immediately at FPT University dormitory in Thach That District, Hanoi.

The three are currently treated at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases Hospital in Hanoi's Dong Anh District.

"Patient 243" is a 34-year-old female Vietnamese hailing from Cam Quan Commune, Cam Xuyen District in the central province of Ha Tinh. She lived and worked in Russia. She sat on seat 23A. Her samples were tested by the Hanoi Center for Disease Control on Sunday.

"Patient 244", a 44-year-old Vietnamese woman, resides in Bo Trach District in the central province of Quang Binh. She worked at a fast food restaurant in Germany. She flew from Germany to Russia on Aeroflot flight SU2313 on seat 20F and later boarded the same flight as "Patient 243" on seat 40C. Her samples were tested on Monday by the Hanoi Center for Disease Control.

"Patient 245", a 21-year-old woman, resides in Quynh Son Commune, Quynh Luu District in the central province of Nghe An. She worked as a nail technician in Spain. She flew from Spain to Russia on flight SU250 on seat 26B and later boarded the same flight as "Patient 243" on seat 30H. Her samples were also tested on Monday by the Hanoi Center for Disease Control.

Before the new confirmed cases on Monday, Vietnam had enjoyed two consecutive mornings with no new reported cases.

Vietnam has confirmed 245 Covid-19 cases so far. The country has gone through less than a week of a social distancing campaign announced by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, which calls for people to stay home and does not allow public gatherings of more than two until April 15.

Most of the active Covid-19 cases in Vietnam are people coming in from abroad, especially Europe and the U.S, and people who’d come into close contact with them. Half of them have tested negative at least once.

As of Monday, 95 out of the total 245 reported patients have recovered.

Globally, the Covid-19 pandemic has claimed more than 69,500 lives.