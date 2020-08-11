Four drug traffickers sentenced to death in central Vietnam

Le Ngoc Son (first row, R) and others involved in his cross-border drug trafficking ring stand trial in Nghe An Province, August 10, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Hai Binh.

Le Ngoc Son, 35, the leader of a cross-border gang, and three accomplices, Tran Van Luc, 40, Nguyen Quang Bich, 34, and Mai Dinh Phuoc, 36, were found guilty of "illegal trading of narcotic substances."

Four others received jail terms of 15 years to life.

They transported drugs from Laos to Nghe An before delivering them to other parts of Vietnam.

In July 2017 Phuoc, Bich and two others were arrested while transporting 10 kg of meth from Hanoi into HCMC by bus.

Based on their testimonies, the police arrested other members of the ring. Son left his hometown, Vinh, and fled to China.

But he returned home in October 2018 and was taken in by the local police.

Investigators said in June and July 2017 the gang had traded 28.7 kg of meth.

With meth becoming a substance favored by hard-partying youth, drug busts and convictions have been increasing in Vietnam though the country has very tough drug laws.

Those convicted of possessing or smuggling more than 600 grams of heroin or more than 2.5 kilograms of methamphetamine face the death penalty.

The production or sale of 100 grams of heroin or 300 grams of other illegal narcotics is also punishable by death.