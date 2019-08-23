Four drown after being swept away on Mui Ne beach

Bodies of drowned tourists are retrieved at Mui Ne Beach in Binh Thuan Province, August 22, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Tu Huynh.

Nguyen Thien Toan, Nguyen Bao Anh, Nguyen Thanh Long, and Tran Bao Son, aged 18 and 19, of the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong came with eight other friends to the province on a tour on Thursday.

Six of them swam in Mui Ne beach when a wave swept them away. Bystanders managed to rescue two of them.

The four people’s families came to retrieve their bodies the same day, Ngo Ngoc Dung, People’s Committee chairman of Ham Tien District, said.

The Binh Thuan Department of Culture, Sport and Tourism instructed managements of tourist sites to warn visitors not to swim in case of rough seas.

This is not the first time deaths at sea have occurred in Binh Thuan, a popular beach destination. Earlier this month five people drowned in Binh Thuan beaches after being swept away.