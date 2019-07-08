Four Chinese men arrested for killing compatriot in Vietnam beach town

Three of four Chinese suspects were arrested on Monday for killing their compatriot in a karaoke parlor in Nha Trang on July 6, 2019. Photo courtesy of Khanh Hoa Police.

After killing Tan Xueke, 25, at the parlor in a shopping mall on Tran Phu Street in Nha Trang, a popular beach resort town in the central province of Khanh Hoa last Saturday, the group of four fled to Binh Thuan Province in the south central region and Lam Dong Province in the Central Highlands before returning to Khanh Hoa.

They were captured by police officers while hiding in Ninh Hoa Town, around 60 kilometers from Nha Trang.

Xueke was stabbed to death after he and his friends had a dispute with the Chinese suspects at the karaoke parlor. He died as he was being taken to the hospital. Police said the suspects knew the victim.

Nha Trang is a top holiday destination for Chinese tourists. In 2018, the town received more than 1.4 million Chinese tourists, up 56 percent from a year earlier, accounting for more than half of its international arrivals.