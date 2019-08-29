Four Chinese fined for illegally working in Vietnam

Authorities in the central province announced Wednesday that they had fined Zhou Liuging, 38, VND35 million, for staying in the country without due permission.

This man was staying in Binh Dinh's Quy Nhon Town and working as a farmer without any identification papers.

The province also fined three other Chinese nationals – 30-year-old stone-cutting machine inspector Huang Zengfang, 31-year-old stone cutter Lin Cunzhou and 51-year-old Zhou Meilian, who kept house for the other two – VND20 million each for entering the country to work and engage other activities without due permission.

Many Chinese nationals have been caught operating illegally in Vietnam of late.

On Monday, Quang Ninh Police near the China border deported 28 Chinese nationals for running a fake stock trading floor in the province.

Their operations were discovered when authorities inspected a hotel in Mong Cai Town on the China-Vietnam border on Sunday. Vietnamese police have also transferred many exhibits to their Chinese colleagues to continue investigation into the gang.