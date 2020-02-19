Four caught smuggling 200 laptops from US

Laptops smuggled via Tan Son Nhat Airport are held at a police station in Saigon, February 17, 2020. Photo courtesy of HCMC Police.

The detained suspects are Vietnamese American Bui Huu Loc, 48, two Vietnamese men Phan Tan Phat, 38, and Nguyen Huu Cuong, 48, Vietnamese woman Huynh Thi Bich Thuan, 36, police confirmed Wednesday.

On Monday, police spotted the group acting suspiciously after claiming 12 pieces of luggage on arrival at the airport.

On checking, police found over 200 laptops and three used iPhones worth around VND2 billion ($86,047) hidden in the luggage, all without valid documentation.

Loc confessed he bought laptops and iPhones in the U.S. and transported them to Vietnam for resale to earn money.

Arriving at the airport, Loc called Thuan and Cuong to fetch the haul. Cuong had Phat come help transport the luggage.

Police are expanding their investigation.

Vietnam bans the import of used laptops and cell phones.

People are allowed to carry one laptop or cell phone into the country. The second needs to be declared at customs and is subject to duty if its value exceeds VND10 million ($430).