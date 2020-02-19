VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Four caught smuggling 200 laptops from US

By Hoang Phong   February 19, 2020 | 07:19 pm GMT+7
Four caught smuggling 200 laptops from US
Laptops smuggled via Tan Son Nhat Airport are held at a police station in Saigon, February 17, 2020. Photo courtesy of HCMC Police.

Saigon police arrested four culprits smuggling over 200 laptops and three used iPhones from the U.S. via Tan Son Nhat Airport.

The detained suspects are Vietnamese American Bui Huu Loc, 48, two Vietnamese men Phan Tan Phat, 38, and Nguyen Huu Cuong, 48, Vietnamese woman Huynh Thi Bich Thuan, 36, police confirmed Wednesday.

On Monday, police spotted the group acting suspiciously after claiming 12 pieces of luggage on arrival at the airport.

On checking, police found over 200 laptops and three used iPhones worth around VND2 billion ($86,047) hidden in the luggage, all without valid documentation.

Loc confessed he bought laptops and iPhones in the U.S. and transported them to Vietnam for resale to earn money.

Arriving at the airport, Loc called Thuan and Cuong to fetch the haul. Cuong had Phat come help transport the luggage.

Police are expanding their investigation.

Vietnam bans the import of used laptops and cell phones.

People are allowed to carry one laptop or cell phone into the country. The second needs to be declared at customs and is subject to duty if its value exceeds VND10 million ($430).

Related News:
Tags: smuggling Tan Son Nhat Airport iPhones laptops Vietnam customs US
 
Read more
Seven culprits in the dog box after canine theft

Seven culprits in the dog box after canine theft

Vietnamese-American in Saigon free of novel coronavirus

Vietnamese-American in Saigon free of novel coronavirus

Song and dance keeps coronavirus blues at bay

Song and dance keeps coronavirus blues at bay

2,500 Vietnamese workers go on strike to protest Chinese returning to work

2,500 Vietnamese workers go on strike to protest Chinese returning to work

Coronavirus fear delays Hue Festival

Coronavirus fear delays Hue Festival

Conservationists urge Vietnam to stamp out wildlife trade amid epidemic

Conservationists urge Vietnam to stamp out wildlife trade amid epidemic

Vietnam will not close its economic doors amidst new coronavirus epidemic: PM

Vietnam will not close its economic doors amidst new coronavirus epidemic: PM

Vietnam hospital discharges two more Vinh Phuc coronavirus patients

Vietnam hospital discharges two more Vinh Phuc coronavirus patients

 
go to top