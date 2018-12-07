VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Formula 1 makeover: Hanoi to fill up channels, widen road

By Phuong Son   December 7, 2018 | 02:52 pm GMT+7

Hanoi is set to spend VND640 billion ($27.5 million) on infrastructure near the circuit for its inaugural Formula 1 race in 2020.

The Nguyen Co Thach Road is situated next to the My Dinh National Stadium

The Nguyen Co Thach Road is next to the My Dinh National Stadium. The city recently approved two projects -- widening of Do Xuan Hop Road in Nam Tu Liem District and filling up the Nguyen Co Thach and Dong Bong channels.

They are expected to finish in April 2020, when the first race has been scheduled.

A segment of the Nguyen Co Thach Road

The Nguyen Co Thach channel, which runs along the road of the same name, will be part of the circuit.

An angle on the Nguyen Co Thach ditch

An angle on the Nguyen Co Thach ditch. It is five meters wide, three meters deep and the blackish sewage often stinks.

"We must cover [it] to build the circuit," Nguyen Manh Quyen, head of the city's Department of Planning and Investment, said.

A segment of the Nguyen Co Thach ditch behind the My Dinh Stadium

The Nguyen Co Thach channel behind the My Dinh Stadium.

Traffic on a segment of the Nguyen Co Thach Road

Nguyen Co Thach Street currently has two lanes on each side of the channel. After the channel is filled in, the street will be large enough for four to five lanes on each direction.

A segment of the Dam Bong ditch

The Dam Bong channel near the My Dinh Stadium is also polluted.

Formula 1 makeover: Hanoi to fill up channels, widen road - 6

Do Xuan Hop Street will be expanded.

Rubbles remain after a store in the Nam Tu Liem District has been demolished

Authorities in Nam Tu Liem District have already demolished dozens of shops near the My Dinh Stadium's left wing to build stands for race spectators.

Last month Hanoi authorities had announced that Vietnam would become the third Southeast Asian nation to host an F1 race after Malaysia and Singapore.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese Hanoi F1 racing infrastructure traffic My Dinh Nam Tu Liem
 
Read more
Weekly roundup: Football joy, Hanoi food tour, Hoi An coracle and more

Weekly roundup: Football joy, Hanoi food tour, Hoi An coracle and more

Saigon police seize 56 bikes, Hanoi detains 10 fans

Saigon police seize 56 bikes, Hanoi detains 10 fans

Vietnamese American resumes chasing the American Dream

Vietnamese American resumes chasing the American Dream

Vietnamese woman missing in US

Vietnamese woman missing in US

Memorable moments, Vietnam vs. Philippines

Memorable moments, Vietnam vs. Philippines

AFF Suzuki Cup: Players gave their best, says Vietnam’s head coach

AFF Suzuki Cup: Players gave their best, says Vietnam’s head coach

Four Vietnamese women caught in Taiwan prostitution bust

Four Vietnamese women caught in Taiwan prostitution bust

 
go to top