Formula 1 makeover: Hanoi to fill up channels, widen road

The Nguyen Co Thach Road is next to the My Dinh National Stadium. The city recently approved two projects -- widening of Do Xuan Hop Road in Nam Tu Liem District and filling up the Nguyen Co Thach and Dong Bong channels.

They are expected to finish in April 2020, when the first race has been scheduled.

The Nguyen Co Thach channel, which runs along the road of the same name, will be part of the circuit.

An angle on the Nguyen Co Thach ditch. It is five meters wide, three meters deep and the blackish sewage often stinks.

"We must cover [it] to build the circuit," Nguyen Manh Quyen, head of the city's Department of Planning and Investment, said.

The Nguyen Co Thach channel behind the My Dinh Stadium.

Nguyen Co Thach Street currently has two lanes on each side of the channel. After the channel is filled in, the street will be large enough for four to five lanes on each direction.

The Dam Bong channel near the My Dinh Stadium is also polluted.

Do Xuan Hop Street will be expanded.

Authorities in Nam Tu Liem District have already demolished dozens of shops near the My Dinh Stadium's left wing to build stands for race spectators.

Last month Hanoi authorities had announced that Vietnam would become the third Southeast Asian nation to host an F1 race after Malaysia and Singapore.