Former HCMC cop receives death for dealing drugs

Vo Van Quy leaves the Nghe An Province People's Court after hearing his death sentence for drug dealing, July 17, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Hai.

Vo Van Quy, 42, former major of the police enforcement and judicial assistance division under the HCMC Police, was charged with "illegal dealing in narcotic substances," the provincial People’s Court heard.

Quy said that as a cop, he worked with many members in the underworld and tried drugs at least once. Enticed by the possible profits, he joined their drug trading operation.

From 2017 to April 2018, Quy and his cronies had traded over 22 kg of drugs, mostly heroin and methamphetamine, and illegally gained around VND2.7 billion ($116,400), the court heard.

Quy had traded drugs successfully four times during the period, totaling around 17 kg of drugs. His fifth attempt was in March 2018, when five kg of drugs were supposed to be transported from Nghe An to HCMC before being received by Tong Kim Son. The drugs were then supposed to be delivered to Quy’s workplace and stored in a locker, waiting to be shipped out.

On April 10, 2018, Son was receiving the drugs when he was caught red-handed by police. Quy was standing at the gates of his workplace, saw that Son was busted and informed their accomplices of what happened.

At his trial, Quy said he regretted his actions, and wished for a chance to live and redeem himself. He also apologized to his family, friends and coworkers.

"If anyone’s thinking about dealing drugs, please stop," he said.

Four of Quy’s accomplices including Son were also sentenced to death.

Eight others, six Vietnamese and two Laotians, received life imprisonment.

Illegal drug dealing in Vietnam is punishable from two years in jail to death.