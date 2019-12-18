Back to English Comments
News - December 18, 2019 | 09:00 am GMT+7

Foreigners snap up Park Kiara apartments in Ha Dong

Hong Kong investors dominated as 90 percent of the new Park Kiara complex’s apartments in Hanoi’s Ha Dong District sold out within a week.

Hundreds of prospective buyers showed up at the launch of the apartment complex developed by Golden Emperor Properties.
The firm’s Managing Director, Kingston Lai, said the remaining 10 percent of the properties not pre-booked sold out on the first day itself.
A majority of the buyers were Hong Kong citizens.
Lai said the complex attracted interest and down payments from both young and older people because of the developer’s deputation and the project’s favorable location, which is close to an MRT station, the BRT bus route, international schools and the AEON Mall.

The complex is also self-sustaining and has topnotch amenities, including a gym, swimming pool, BBQ areas, yoga studios & botanic gardens.

The complex was built by ParkCity, a regional property development and investment company that is a subsidiary of Malaysian conglomerate Samling Group.

Park Kiara is part of the ParkCity Hanoi Town Center, a mega township of condos, offices and medical clinics, not to mention shopping and entertainment centers. The Town Center is one of the biggest real estate projects in Ha Dong District in the recent years.

An added advantage is the green spaces surrounding the complex, an increasingly uncommon feature of urban residential areas in Vietnam, in general, and Hanoi, in particular.

Park Kiara has guaranteed investors a rental yield of 7 percent per annum with potential doubling of capital gains in five years.

Vietnam does not allow foreigners to buy land, only apartments, and foreign ownership is restricted to 30 percent of an apartment complex. 

 

