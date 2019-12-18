Foreigners snap up Park Kiara apartments in Ha Dong

© Copyright 1997- VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
The complex is also self-sustaining and has topnotch amenities, including a gym, swimming pool, BBQ areas, yoga studios & botanic gardens.
The complex was built by ParkCity, a regional property development and investment company that is a subsidiary of Malaysian conglomerate Samling Group.
Park Kiara is part of the ParkCity Hanoi Town Center, a mega township of condos, offices and medical clinics, not to mention shopping and entertainment centers. The Town Center is one of the biggest real estate projects in Ha Dong District in the recent years.
An added advantage is the green spaces surrounding the complex, an increasingly uncommon feature of urban residential areas in Vietnam, in general, and Hanoi, in particular.
Park Kiara has guaranteed investors a rental yield of 7 percent per annum with potential doubling of capital gains in five years.
Vietnam does not allow foreigners to buy land, only apartments, and foreign ownership is restricted to 30 percent of an apartment complex.
