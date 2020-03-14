VnExpress International
Foreigners must pay for Covid-19 treatment in Vietnam: PM

By Phan Anh   March 14, 2020 | 05:00 pm GMT+7
Foreigners wear masks at Saigon's Tan Son Nhat Airport, March 13, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Nhu Quynh.

Foreigners in Vietnam must pay for their own treatment if they are Covid-19 positive, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said at a cabinet meeting Friday.

However, they will not have to pay for being quarantined and tested, Phuc said, without revealing the amounts.

Vietnamese citizens receive free treatment for Covid-19 infection.

People in places where many gather (over 100) must wear face masks to prevent possible infection, and industries must provide enough masks for the people. Airports and border gates must have enough masks for people who wish to enter Vietnam, he said.

He said essential goods should be provided to people at reasonable prices, and shops can remain open until 11 p.m. to provide them.

"Vietnam has enough capabilities, resources, experiences and the will to prevent Covid-19. For the health of the people, we are willing to sacrifice short-term economic interests," said Phuc.

Vietnam has confirmed 49 Covid-19 infection cases so far. 33 new infection cases have been recorded over the past week, including 12 foreigners. All 16 previous patients were disharged and the nation had gone more than three weeks without a new infection.

Coronavirus disease 2019

