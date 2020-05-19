VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Foreigners entering Vietnam since March eligible for automatic stay extension

By Phan Anh   May 19, 2020 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
Foreigners entering Vietnam since March eligible for automatic stay extension
Two foreigners arrive at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi, March 13, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Ba Do.

Those having entered Vietnam on a tourist visa, e-visa or visa exemption since March 1 would have their stay automatically extended until June 30.

These foreigners may also leave Vietnam within the time period without undergoing stay extension procedures, according to an announcement by the Immigration Department under the Ministry of Public Security on Monday.

Those who entered Vietnam before March 1, who could prove they were stranded in Vietnam due to the Covid-19 pandemic as confirmed through diplomatic notes by relevant diplomatic missions, or could provide documents issued by Vietnamese authorities to confirm they were quarantined or treated for Covid-19, among other reasons, may also have their stay automatically extended until June 30.

Foreigners within their stay extension period must report back to authorities regarding their residence and medical status as required per existing Vietnamese policies.

As a measure to prevent the spread of Covid-19, Vietnam has shut its borders by suspending all international flights starting March 25 and halting the issuance of new visas for all foreign nationalities starting March 18.

Several special flights in recent months have repatriated hundreds of foreigners stranded in Vietnam to Europe, North America and Southeast Asia.

Vietnam has recorded 324 Covid-19 cases so far, of which 61 remain active. The country has recorded no community transmission in over a month.

Related News:

Coronavirus disease 2019

Another Russia returnee tests Covid-19 positive

Another Russia returnee tests Covid-19 positive

WHO warns of 'second peak' in areas where Covid-19 declining

WHO warns of 'second peak' in areas where Covid-19 declining

Vietnam repatriates 340 citizens from Japan

Vietnam repatriates 340 citizens from Japan

See more
Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese foreigners visa stay Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak epidemic pandemic
 
Read more
Vietnam records no new Covid-19 patient Wednesday morning

Vietnam records no new Covid-19 patient Wednesday morning

Another Covid-19 relapsed patient recovers in Vietnam

Another Covid-19 relapsed patient recovers in Vietnam

Hanoi digs deep to cleanse To Lich River

Hanoi digs deep to cleanse To Lich River

Most Vietnamese happy with admin services, survey finds

Most Vietnamese happy with admin services, survey finds

New Zealander jailed in HCMC for stealing laptops from shop

New Zealander jailed in HCMC for stealing laptops from shop

HCMC plans will worsen serious problems, not solve them

HCMC plans will worsen serious problems, not solve them

President Ho Chi Minh's life in pictures

President Ho Chi Minh's life in pictures

Hundreds of Vietnamese citizens repatriated from Thailand

Hundreds of Vietnamese citizens repatriated from Thailand

 
go to top