Foreigners entering Vietnam since March eligible for automatic stay extension

Two foreigners arrive at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi, March 13, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Ba Do.

These foreigners may also leave Vietnam within the time period without undergoing stay extension procedures, according to an announcement by the Immigration Department under the Ministry of Public Security on Monday.

Those who entered Vietnam before March 1, who could prove they were stranded in Vietnam due to the Covid-19 pandemic as confirmed through diplomatic notes by relevant diplomatic missions, or could provide documents issued by Vietnamese authorities to confirm they were quarantined or treated for Covid-19, among other reasons, may also have their stay automatically extended until June 30.

Foreigners within their stay extension period must report back to authorities regarding their residence and medical status as required per existing Vietnamese policies.

As a measure to prevent the spread of Covid-19, Vietnam has shut its borders by suspending all international flights starting March 25 and halting the issuance of new visas for all foreign nationalities starting March 18.

Several special flights in recent months have repatriated hundreds of foreigners stranded in Vietnam to Europe, North America and Southeast Asia.

Vietnam has recorded 324 Covid-19 cases so far, of which 61 remain active. The country has recorded no community transmission in over a month.