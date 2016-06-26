Foreign woman in stable condition after motorbike accident in Hanoi

The Franco-Vietnamese Hospital (L'Hopital Francais de Hanoi), where she is said to receive treatment, declined to comment.

However, a source close to the hospital said late Sunday that the foreign woman is Ukrainian. She was knocked unconscious but luckily only soft parts were injured. The woman was discharged from the hospital after 2-3 hours of check-ups and treatment.

Another source who was indirectly involved in helping sending the woman to the hospital provided the same information.

The motorbike the foreign woman was driving. Photo by Bui Tuan Dat

At about 2 a.m. on June 26, a foreign woman driving a motorbike on Tran Nhat Duat Street near Hanoi's Long Bien Railway Station fell in the street and was knocked unconscious, eyewitness Bui Tuan Dat told VnExpress.

Another eyewitness said she was swaying before crashing in the street.

