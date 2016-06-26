VnExpress International
Foreign woman in stable condition after motorbike accident in Hanoi

By Thuy Bui, Toan Dao   June 26, 2016 | 10:40 pm GMT+7

The foreign woman who fell off a motorbike while driving on Tran Nhat Duat Street near Hanoi's Long Bien Railway Station is in stable conditions.

The Franco-Vietnamese Hospital (L'Hopital Francais de Hanoi), where she is said to receive treatment, declined to comment.

However, a source close to the hospital said late Sunday that the foreign woman is Ukrainian. She was knocked unconscious but luckily only soft parts were injured. The woman was discharged from the hospital after 2-3 hours of check-ups and treatment.

Another source who was indirectly involved in helping sending the woman to the hospital provided the same information.

The motorbike the foreign woman was driving. Photo by Bui Tuan Dat.

At about 2 a.m. on June 26, a foreign woman driving a motorbike on Tran Nhat Duat Street near Hanoi's Long Bien Railway Station fell in the street and was knocked unconscious, eyewitness Bui Tuan Dat told VnExpress.

Another eyewitness said she was swaying before crashing in the street.

