Foreign tourists rescued after mountain hike goes wrong in Vietnam

By Giang Chinh   February 2, 2018 | 04:39 pm GMT+7
Lan Ha Bay in Hai Phong where two European tourists were lost up a mountain on Thursday. Photo by Tran Van Tuan

The exhausted travelers from Austria and the Czech Republic were found on an island by rescue forces.

Border guards in the northern city of Hai Phong have rescued two foreign tourists who went missing while hiking on an island on Thursday.

Macko Maschez, 36, from Austria, and Aneta Londova, 27, from the Czech Republic, rented a boat to sail to Cat Ba Island and go hiking on Thursday afternoon.

The tourism company lost contact with the pair a few hours later, and staff were unable to locate them.

Local rescue forces were scrambled and the exhausted tourists were found up a mountain above Lan Ha Bay at around 6:15 p.m., the border guard station said.

They said they had lost their way after becoming captivated by the scenery.

Early last month, Hai Phong border guards also saved a British tourist who became stuck in a mountain crevice while exploring an island.

Tags: Vietnam Hai Phong foreigners tourists Austria Czech rescue hiking
 
