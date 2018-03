One of the two sailors being treated by Vietnam's rescue team. Photo via VMRCC.

Vietnamese maritime forces have rescued two foreign sailors who fell overboard off the coast of the southern province of Vung Tau on Saturday night.

Chinese national Zhang Li Jin, 49, and Myanmar national Tun Tun Oo, 31, were both in a coma when they arrived in hospital.

The pair were on a Panamanian ship carrying pulp from Singapore to China, and had slipped and fallen during heavy seas.

Vietnamese rescue forces later towed the ship to safety .