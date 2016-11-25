Foreign investors plan $490 million wastewater treatment project in HCMC

A group of investors including Lotte Engineering and Construction is seeking approval from Ho Chi Minh City authorities to develop a wastewater treatment project worth $490 million.

Three large-scale plants will be built in the city's west side by the consortium, which also includes Huvis Water Corp. and Honor Shine Global, local media reported. They will cover a total area of around 35 hectares.

The first phase will allow the plants to treat 450,000 cubic meters a day by 2020, before the combined capacity can be raised to 650,000 cubic meters.

Lotte E&C and the two partners have also proposed a 7.6-kilometer sewer system and a new wastewater pumping station that can handle nearly 220,000 cubic meters per day.

Ho Chi Minh City is planning to build at least seven new wastewater treatment plants from now to 2020 to cope with the massive discharges every day.

