For kicks: Two Vietnamese clubs among Asia’s most watched football teams

Two players of HAGL and Hanoi T&T playing in a league match. Photo by Nhat Thanh

Vietnam’s Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) and Hanoi T&T teams have been ranked 2nd and 4th respectively in the list of most watched Asian football clubs on YouTube in May 2018.

HAGL attracted 1.5 million views and Hanoi T&T 1.03 million last month, according to a report by social media site Deportes and Finanzas.

These figures showcase the higher profile of Vietnamese football in general, with the national teams performing creditably in regional tournaments. Vietnam has now entered the league of the clubs from Thailand, Japan or Indonesia that used to get more attention.

Hanoi T&T currently holds top spot on Vietnam’s top pro football competition, the V-league. They have maintained an impressive unbeaten streak, winning 8 of their 10 games thus far, and drawing the other two.

With 10 points less, HAGL has the fourth V-League spot.

The Asian football club with the highest number views in May is Thailand’s Burinam United with 4.15 million views. In third place is Indonesian club Bali United with 1.2 million views.

Worldwide, the most watched team on YouTube is Spanish giant Barcelona, with 23 million views in May alone, followed by Real Madrid and Liverpool.