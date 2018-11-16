Football fans hit Hanoi streets after Vietnam beats Malaysia Cổ động viên ở ngã tư Hàng Bài - Hai Bà Trưng

Major streets in the downtown Hanoi were painted red with flags and T-shirts. Several fans set off flares.

At 9:30 p.m., even before the game had ended, fans outside the My Dinh National Stadium moved to downtown Hanoi to begin celebrating.

Every road around the around My Dinh Stadium was packed with fans.

A young fan and his dad.

Young fans flash the V for victory sign.

Several fans lit flares.

On Hai Ba Trung Street, Friday night.

At a press briefing after the game, Vietnam’s head coach Park Hang-seo said: "I’m happy and satisfied because the team performed well today and earned three points. Besides, no players were injured."

Malaysian coach Tan Cheng Ho blamed his team’s loss on defense mistakes said his team made some mistakes in defense during the game.

"Malaysia started the game strongly but some mistakes made us concede early. We were not good at switching between offense and defense, and our passes were not accurate enough. This is a lesson for us," Tan said.

With tens of thousands of fans cheering at My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi, Vietnam scored 2-0 win over tough opponent Malaysia.

Since 1998, Vietnam has won two, drawn two and lost two against Malaysia at the AFF Cup.

On Nov. 8, Vietnam had a 3-0 smooth victory against Laos in Vientaine. Its next away game will be against Myanmar on November 20.

The AFF Cup, a biennial international football competition organised by the ASEAN Football Federation, is held from Nov. 8 to Dec. 15, at 12 different stadiums in Southeast Asia. From 2008, the tournament has been sponsored by Japanese automaker Suzuki, and therefore is named the AFF Suzuki Cup since.