Football fans cry then cheer as Vietnam U23 lets crown slip through fingers to Uzbekistan

By Staff Reporters   January 27, 2018 | 07:53 pm GMT+7

The cheers go on despite disappointment because the Vietnam U23 team has already won their fans' hearts. 

Many couldnt believe in their eyes. Photo by VnExpress

In Saigon's Nguyen Hue walking streets, football fans look disappointed as Uzbekistan scores at the last minute. The entire walking street turns silent as the goal is scored by Uzbekistan. Photo by VnExpress/Thanh Nguyen
In Quang Tri, many fans couldnt hold back their tears. Photo by VnExpress/Hoang Tao

In Quang Tri, many fans can't hold back their tears. Photo by VnExpress/Hoang Tao
...In Hanoi. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh

...In Hanoi. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh
Photo by VnExpress/Cuong Do Manh

Photo by VnExpress/Cuong Do Manh

In Nha Trang. Photo by Vnexpress/

In Nha Trang. Photo by VnExpress/Xuan Ngoc

...and Saigon. Photo by Vnexpress

...and Saigon. Photo by VnExpress/Thanh Nguyen
Its already amazing that we made it to the final round, but I cant help being so disappointed. For the last minute. For the whole process. But its alright, they fought in three consecutive two-hour matches. And the weather is such terrible! So we have the right to be proud if them! said Thanh Duc, student of Cao Thang college. Photo by VnExpress. 

"It's already amazing that we made it to the final round, but I can't help being so disappointed. For the last minute. For the whole process. But it's alright, they fought in three consecutive two-hour matches. And the weather is so terrible! So we have the right to be proud of them!", said Thanh Duc, student at Cao Thang college. Photo by VnExpress. 
Despite the rain, Hanoi fans stayed until the last minute, and was hugely disappointed that the team didnt win. Photo by VnExpress/Pham Du

Despite the rain, Hanoi fans stay until the last minute, and are hugely disappointed that the team didn't win. Photo by VnExpress/Pham Du
In Hanoi, many tourists also shared the same disappointment as Vietnam lost the final round. Photo by VnExpress

In Hanoi, many tourists also share the same disappointment as Vietnam lost the final round. Photo by VnExpress

Despite the loss, Vietnamese fans still poured to the street to congratulate on the U23 team. Photo by VnExpress/Phuc Hung

Despite the loss, Vietnamese fans still pour to the street to congratulate the U23 team. Photo taken in southernmost province Ca Mau by VnExpress/Phuc Hung
In Hanoi, the cheers go on. Photo by VnExpress/Tuan Hung

In Hanoi, the cheers go on. Photo by VnExpress/Tuan Hung
And in Da Nang. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Dong

And in Da Nang. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Dong
Hanoians marching around Hoan Kiem Lake area. Photo by VnExpress/Tuan Hung

Hanoians marching around Hoan Kiem Lake area. Photo by VnExpress/Tuan Hung
Depute PM Vu Duc Dam read names of all the football players in Vietnams U23 team aloud at the end of the match in My Dinh National Stadium. He cried, Victory for Vietnam. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh 

Deputy PM Vu Duc Dam reads names of all the football players in Vietnam's U23 team aloud at the end of the match in My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi. He cries "Victory for Vietnam". Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh 
Millions of people still march down the streets and shouted, Vietnam!. Photo by VnExpress/Tuan Hung

Millions of people still march down the streets and shout, "Vietnam!". Photo by VnExpress/Tuan Hung

Football fans could not hold back their tears as Vietnam lost first place to Uzbekistan

