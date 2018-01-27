Football fans cry then cheer as Vietnam U23 lets crown slip through fingers to Uzbekistan

|
In Saigon's Nguyen Hue walking streets, football fans look disappointed as Uzbekistan scores at the last minute. The entire walking street turns silent as the goal is scored by Uzbekistan. Photo by VnExpress/Thanh Nguyen
In Quang Tri, many fans can't hold back their tears. Photo by VnExpress/Hoang Tao
...In Hanoi. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh
...and Saigon. Photo by VnExpress/Thanh Nguyen
"It's already amazing that we made it to the final round, but I can't help being so disappointed. For the last minute. For the whole process. But it's alright, they fought in three consecutive two-hour matches. And the weather is so terrible! So we have the right to be proud of them!", said Thanh Duc, student at Cao Thang college. Photo by VnExpress.
Despite the rain, Hanoi fans stay until the last minute, and are hugely disappointed that the team didn't win. Photo by VnExpress/Pham Du
In Hanoi, many tourists also share the same disappointment as Vietnam lost the final round. Photo by VnExpress
Football fans could not hold back their tears as Vietnam lost first place to Uzbekistan