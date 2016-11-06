VnExpress International
Floods decimate snail, lobster crop in central commune

By Tien Thanh   November 6, 2016 | 09:27 pm GMT+7

'Flash floods triggered by 48-hour rains sent freshwater streaming into the coastal saltwater farms, triggering the die-off.'

Farmed lobsters and sweet snails in Xuan Canh Commune all went belly up in the flash flood that swept through Phu Yen Province.

Over 200 households in the town of Song Cau lost their snail and lobser crops, according to local officials.

The floods have done harm to more than 2,000 cages of lobster and sweet snail, which are going to be harvested, in the commune.

Farmer Le Xuan Thuong said he has 20 cages with more than 100 lobsters in each cage. About 80 percent of the lobsters have been found dead in the last three days. The rest is likely to die soon.

Le Van Doan (R), another farmer, raises lobsters in 30 cages. He looks sad as divers are collecting dead lobsters from his cages. He said he lost about VND300 million ($13,268) from the floods.

Thuong said he has to collect the dead and smelly lobsters to make the cages clean.

A blue lobster, which is going to die soon, has been collected.

Farmer Nguyen Xuan Thanh said one kilogram of fresh blue lobsters often costs about VND1.7 million ($75) but the same quantity of dead lobsters is only worth VND220,000 ($9.8)-VND550,000 ($24.3).

Flash floods triggered by 48-hour rains have sent freshwater to the surface of the coastal seawater, which led to the mass deaths of the lobsters, said Nguyen Xuan Loc, a farmer with more than 30 years of experiences in lobster raising in the commune.

floods-decimate-snail-lobster-crop-in-central-commune-7

Sweet snails raised by farmers in Xuan Canh are also found dead after the floods.

Farmer Dang Van Tra said all of the sweet snails in his farms are dead after the floods, causing him a loss of about VND200 million ($8,850).

The dead sweet snails are sold at VND20,000 (88 cents) per kg, much lower than VND120,000 for a kg of fresh sweet snails.

But some locals are repairing the damaged cages, hoping for a better farming season.

Nguyen Trong Tung, director of Phu Yen Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, told VnExpress the province is in process of gathering information about affected households and will initiate a support scheme soon.

Seven people died in Phu Yen in the floods, which have ravaged the region in recent days.

Tags: lobsters sweet snail Phu Yen
 
