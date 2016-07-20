VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Flight delays, cancellations show no sign of letup in Vietnam

By VnExpress   July 20, 2016 | 03:55 pm GMT+7
Flight delays, cancellations show no sign of letup in Vietnam
Passengers overload Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo by VnExpress/MT

Airport infrastructure leaves little to be desired.

Poor infrastructure, overloaded airports and various security problems have continued to cause delays and flight cancellations in the first six months of this year, the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam has said in a report.

Delayed flights accounted for 15.8 percent of the 128,000 flights that took off in the first half, an increase of 0.8 from the same period last year. Canceled flights made up 0.6 percent, a 0.1 increase on-year, the report said.

Lai Xuan Thanh, head of the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam, blamed the problem on the spike in 27,000 flights, upping by 26.5 percent, from the same period in 2015.

“Vietnam’s flight service providers have made great efforts to lower the number of delayed and canceled flights," Thanh said. But he also admitted that the infrastructure at Vietnam's airports, especially Tan Son Nhat in Ho Chi Minh City, still has a lot of room for improvement.

Multiple violations of aviation regulations have also badly affected flight schedules, according to the report.

Related news:

Construction of new southern international airport to begin by 2019: Deputy PM

Saigon airport to reduce flights during rush hour

PM orders investigation into "lasering" of airplanes at Hanoi airport

Tags: Slowed flights delayed and canceled flights Civil Aviation Authority CAA Lai Xuan Thanh Tan Son Nhat international airport Northern Airports Authority NAA
 
Read more
Vietnam lawmaker calls for parliamentary investigation of Taiwanese fish killer

Vietnam lawmaker calls for parliamentary investigation of Taiwanese fish killer

Vietnam’s lawmakers meet to confirm new leadership

Vietnam’s lawmakers meet to confirm new leadership

Population growth forces HCMC to go on 5,000-strong recruitment drive

Population growth forces HCMC to go on 5,000-strong recruitment drive

Lightning causes runway closure, delays at Saigon airport

Lightning causes runway closure, delays at Saigon airport

Technical errors cause 'Chinese' radio jamming in Da Nang: authorities

Technical errors cause 'Chinese' radio jamming in Da Nang: authorities

My left foot: Surgeons at major Vietnam hospital operate on patient’s wrong leg

My left foot: Surgeons at major Vietnam hospital operate on patient’s wrong leg

Last month was hottest June on record

Last month was hottest June on record

Eating oily fish may boost bowel cancer survival

Eating oily fish may boost bowel cancer survival

 
go to top