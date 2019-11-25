VnExpress International
Five wanted Chinese men arrested in Da Nang

By Nguyen Quy   November 25, 2019 | 01:30 pm GMT+7
Police in Da Nang in a night patrol. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Dong.

The Ministry of Public Security and Da Nang police have cooperated to arrest five Chinese men wanted by Chinese authorities for dangerous crimes.

Da Nang police announced Sunday that Luan Cheng Ming, 37, Xua Liang, 39, Liu Yi Hu, 43, Xu Heng, 46, and 48-year-old Yu Hong Can were arrested by police officers on November 21 and 22.

Details of the crackdown were not revealed.

Police said the Chinese men had committed crimes including illegal gambling, kidnapping and disrupting public order. Chinese police had ordered the arrest of all five men, but they fled to Vietnam successfully.

Five Chinese men are being held by Vietnams Ministry of Public Security. Photo courtesy of Ministry of Public Security.

Five Chinese men wanted in China are in the custody of Vietnam's Ministry of Public Security. Photo courtesy of Ministry of Public Security.

After arriving in Da Nang, the criminal gang rented different motels to avoid detection by Vietnamese police.

The public security ministry is reviewing the case before handing the five men to Chinese authorities.

Vietnamese authorities have cracked down on several Chinese criminal gangs in recent times, with many found operating drug trafficking rings and engaging in illegal online gambling.

