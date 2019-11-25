Five wanted Chinese men arrested in Da Nang

Police in Da Nang in a night patrol. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Dong.

Da Nang police announced Sunday that Luan Cheng Ming, 37, Xua Liang, 39, Liu Yi Hu, 43, Xu Heng, 46, and 48-year-old Yu Hong Can were arrested by police officers on November 21 and 22.

Details of the crackdown were not revealed.

Police said the Chinese men had committed crimes including illegal gambling, kidnapping and disrupting public order. Chinese police had ordered the arrest of all five men, but they fled to Vietnam successfully.

Five Chinese men wanted in China are in the custody of Vietnam's Ministry of Public Security. Photo courtesy of Ministry of Public Security.

After arriving in Da Nang, the criminal gang rented different motels to avoid detection by Vietnamese police.

The public security ministry is reviewing the case before handing the five men to Chinese authorities.

Vietnamese authorities have cracked down on several Chinese criminal gangs in recent times, with many found operating drug trafficking rings and engaging in illegal online gambling.