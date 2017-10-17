Five Vietnamese universities named in Asia’s top 400

Vietnam National University-Ho Chi Minh City seen from above. The school climbed five spots to 147th in the rankings. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran

Five Vietnamese universities have retained their places in Asia’s top 400 this year, with one keeping its spot unchanged, two securing higher positions and two falling in the rankings.

Vietnam National University-Hanoi maintained its 139th position, the highest of the five Vietnamese schools in the QS Asia University Rankings compiled by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), a UK-based company specializing in education and overseas studies.

Vietnam National University-Ho Chi Minh City climbed five spots to 147th in the rankings, while Hanoi University of Science and Technology made it into the top 300.

Can Tho University and Hue University both slipped into the top 400.

This is the first year that QS has expanded its Asia rankings to 400 schools.

It uses ten indicators to compile the rankings: academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty/student ratio, citations per paper and papers per faculty, staff with a PhD, proportion of international faculty and proportion of international students, proportion of inbound exchange students and proportion of outbound exchange student.

The first five criteria account for 85 percent of the scores.

Leading the way at the top of this year’s rankings are two universities from Singapore, with Nanyang Technological University (NTU) pipping last year’s number one National University of Singapore (NUS) to claim top spot.

In the rest of the top 10, Hong Kong was the most represented country with four universities. In total, 17 different countries were included in this year’s rankings.

In September, Vietnam released its first-ever university ranking with Vietnam National University-Hanoi topping the list of 49 schools.

The Vietnamese ranking was compiled by a group of independent experts based on three criteria: scientific research, education quality, and infrastructure and management, with the first two accounting for 80 percent of the scores.