Five Vietnamese fishermen rescued after boat sinks off central coast

A Vietnamese fishing vessel was left adrift at sea for several hours after its engine failed on Sunday. The five fishermen on board were eventually rescued by a British cargo vessel.

The boat started taking on water about 286 nautical miles off the coastal city of Quy Nhon.

Due to the strong winds and rough seas, the fishermen immediately sent a distress signal.

After receiving the SOS, the Vietnam Coastal Communication System dispatched the information to nearby ships, but it still took the British Innovator two hours to find the stricken fishing boat.

The five fishermen are reportedly unharmed and will be towed ashore on Tuesday night.

