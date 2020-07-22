VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Five repatriates from US, Russia infected with Covid-19

By Le Nga   July 22, 2020 | 06:43 am GMT+7
Five repatriates from US, Russia infected with Covid-19
Samples for Covid-19 tests are collected by a medical worker in Vietnam. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

One Vietnamese returning from the U.S. and four others from Russia have tested positive for Covid-19, raising the nation’s infection tally by Wednesday morning to 401.

The U.S. returnee is a 58-year-old woman residing in Ho Chi Minh City. Her repatriation flight landed at Van Don airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh on July 16 and she was quarantined in the nearby Hai Duong Province. Tests confirmed she was infected on Tuesday.

She is being treated at Hai Duong Hospital for Tropical Diseases.

The Russia returnees are men between 24 and 45 years of age.

They returned from Russia via Belarus transit on July 17 and landed at Van Don Airport. They were quarantined in northern Hoa Binh Province and also confirmed infected on Tuesday.

The four are being treated at Hoa Binh General Hospital.

Twelve other passengers on the same Russia flight were confirmed infected with Covid-19 on Tuesday.

With Wednesday additions, Vietnam now has 36 active patients, with 365 others having recovered.

The country has not reported any case of community transmission of the Covid-19 for more than three months now.

All of its new patients are foreigners or Vietnamese repatriates who were quarantined upon arrival. Vietnam has brought home nearly 14,000 people since the pandemic broke out.

Worldwide, 618,398 people have died of he disease.

Related News:

Coronavirus disease 2019

280 Vietnamese repatriated from 11 European countries

280 Vietnamese repatriated from 11 European countries

Five Bangladesh repatriates recover from Covid-19

Five Bangladesh repatriates recover from Covid-19

12 more Russia returnees test positive for Covid-19

12 more Russia returnees test positive for Covid-19

See more

Tags:

Vietnam

Covid-19

coronavirus

repatriation

repatriates

Vietnamese returning from overseas

 

Read more

Safety, pollution concerns halt terminal construction at central Vietnam airport

Safety, pollution concerns halt terminal construction at central Vietnam airport

280 Vietnamese repatriated from 11 European countries

280 Vietnamese repatriated from 11 European countries

AIA Vietnam launches Personal Medical Case Management service

AIA Vietnam launches Personal Medical Case Management service

Saigon underground parking project delayed further over planning overlap

Saigon underground parking project delayed further over planning overlap

Floods, landslides kill five in northern Vietnam

Floods, landslides kill five in northern Vietnam

Hanoi considers expanding pedestrian zone around Hoan Kiem Lake

Hanoi considers expanding pedestrian zone around Hoan Kiem Lake

Rain cuts rivers through central Vietnam

Rain cuts rivers through central Vietnam

Vietnamese mother arrested in Taiwan for abandoning newborn: report

Vietnamese mother arrested in Taiwan for abandoning newborn: report

 
go to top