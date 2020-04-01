Five new cases bring Vietnam's Covid-19 count to 212

"Patient 208" is a 38-year-old woman who works for the Truong Sinh Company, which provides food and other logistic services to Bach Mai, one of the biggest public hospitals in Vietnam.

"Patient 209," 55, resides in Duc Giang Commune, Long Bien District of Hanoi. She works as a cook at Petrolimex Hanoi Co., Ltd in Duc Giang. Between March 18 and 24, she had come into close contact with "Patient 163" at the company’s canteen. "Patient 163" is a 43-year-old Vietnamese woman who is granddaughter of "Patient 161" who lives in Hanoi’s Long Bien District. She was a caretaker for her grandmother at the Bach Mai Hospital.

Those that have been quarantined related to "Patient 209" are her husbands, two sons, her mother and a housemaid.

Wednesday morning additions raises the number of cases associated with Bach Mai Hospital, now the nation’s largest infection hotspot, to at least 36. 24 of them are employees at Truong Sinh.

The remaining three new cases are all Vietnamese returning from abroad.

"Patient 210" is a 26-year-old woman in Can Loc District of Ha Tinh Province in central Vietnam. She returned to Vietnam from Thailand on March 20 after she had met with "Patient 201," also a Truong Sinh employee. Upon arrival, she was quarantined at a camp in Ha Tinh and tested positive. She is now undergoing treatment at Cau Treo General Hospital in the province.

"Patient 211," 23, lives at Chua Lang Street, Lang Thuong Ward, Dong Da District, Hanoi and studies in the U.S. On March 20, she returned to Vietnam after transiting in Abu Dhabi and Bangkok and was sent to a quarantine camp in Ninh Binh Province in northern Vietnam. Her test results came back positive four days later. Now she is receiving treatment at Ninh Binh General Hospital.

"Patient 212" is a 35-year-old woman in Hung Ha District of Thai Binh Province in the north. She flew back to Vietnam with her husband on Aeroflot flight SU290 from Moscow on March 27. The couple was quarantined in the northern province of Vinh Phuc before she felt tired and ran a fever on March 29. After she was confirmed infected, she was transferred for treatment at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Dong Anh District of Hanoi. There has been no update on her husband.

Of the 212 Covid-19 patients confirmed in Vietnam until now, 58 have been cured and discharged from hospitals.

Most of the active cases are those who have returned from Europe and the U.S. and people who’ve had close contact with them.

The Covid-19 pandemic has spread to 202 countries and territories, claiming over 42,000 lives.