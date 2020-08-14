Five more Covid-19 patients recuperate in Da Nang

Five patients (R) are declared Covid-19 free at the Hoa Vang District medical center, Da Nang, August 14, 2020. Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Health.

The three female and two male patients, between 29 and 50 years of age, were treated at Hoa Vang District medical center. All tested negative for the novel coronavirus twice before announced virus free.

The center, which has been turned into a field hospital serving Covid-19 patients, on Thursday confirmed 10 others to have recovered.

As of Friday morning, Da Nang, one of Vietnam's largest Covid-19 hotspots, have seen 20 patients beat the disease.

Since July 25, when Vietnam's first local Covid-19 transmission in over three months was recorded in Da Nang, outbreaks have occurred in 15 localities, all associated with Da Nang. The city alone has recorded 310 cases during the period.

Vietnam has reported 911 Covid-19 cases so far, with 430 announced recovered and 21 pronounced dead.