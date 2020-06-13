The accident took place at around 6 a.m., when the truck was passing through Dak R’La Commune in Dak Nong Province’s Dak Mil District on National Highway 14.

It suddenly hit a container truck from behind, lost control and crashed into two mini trucks and crushed 13 motorbikes parked by the side of the street before plunging straight into the 312 Market, whereupon it flipped.

Five killed as truck ploughs into Central Highlands market Five killed as truck ploughs into Central Highlands market Video footage captured from a nearby house's camera shows a glimpse of the deadly truck crash outside 312 Market in Dak Nong Province, June 13, 2020.

While three people died on the spot, seven were rushed to the Tay Nguyen General Hospital in the nearby Dak Lak Province, where two succumbed to their injuries and the remaining are in critical condition, said doctor Nguyen Quang Son, head of the hospital’s emergency department.

The five dead victims are women between 43 and 60 years of age.

Five other women suffered multiple injuries.

Ho Thi Huyen Trang, whose mother is among the injured, said they stopped by the market to buy some pens. Her mother waited on their motorbike outside while Trang went into the market.

"When I just entered the store, I heard a bang and a series of terrible screams," the 10-year-old girl said.

"I returned and saw a truck fell and slid on the road."