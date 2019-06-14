Five die in southern Vietnam car-truck collision

The container truck hits a four-seater car at the area near the welcome gate of Tay Ninh Province on Friday morning. Photo by VnExpress/Minh Tan.

The container was traveling on National Highway 22 when it suddenly turned to the opposite lane, slamming into the car carrying four passengers. The accident took place near the welcome gate of Tay Ninh Province, around 100 km (62 miles) from Ho Chi Minh City.

The car was dragged for dozens of meters, with all four people stuck inside. Local authorities have confirmed they died on the spot. The truck driver also died in the accident, which is being investigated by local authorities.

Last March, eight people lost their lives while walking along a highway in the northern province of Hai Duong when a truck mowed them down. Last January four people died and 16 others were injured in the southern Long An Province after a truck slammed into motorbikes waiting at a traffic light.

Road crashes are a leading cause of death in Vietnam, with one person dying almost every hour. More than 18,720 accidents occurred in 2018, killing 8,244 people and injuring nearly 14,800, according to the National Traffic Safety Committee.

Violations of road safety regulations that cause serious consequences are punishable by up to 15 years in jail in Vietnam.