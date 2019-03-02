VnExpress International
First Vietnamese tourist carrying pork products denied entry into Taiwan

By Nguyen Quy   March 2, 2019 | 06:12 pm GMT+7
A Vietnamese woman was denied entry into Taiwan on Wednesday after she was unable to pay a $6,500 fine for illegally carrying two sticky rice dumplings filled with nuggets of pork. Photo by Shutterstock/andinh

A Vietnamese woman has been repatriated after she was unable to pay $6,500 fine for illegally bringing pork products into Taiwan.

The 56-year-old passenger, whose name has not been revealed, was intercepted at the Taichung Airport in central Taiwan on Wednesday after custom officers discovered her carrying two sticky rice dumplings filled with nuggets of pork as a gift to visit her relatives, Taiwan News reported.

Immediately, the Vietnamese woman was slapped a NT$200,000 ($6,488) fine for undeclared pork import under Taiwan’s current regulations but she claimed she was unable to pay such a fine and later left Taiwan in the same day.

The woman has become the first Vietnamese to be repatriated since Taiwanese authorities announced a NT$200,000 fine on travelers from Vietnam if they bring pork into Taiwan and NT$1 million ($32,400) for second time offenders, beginning from February 20.

Following China and Mongolia, Vietnam has become the third Asian country hit by the incurable African swine fever, which have been detected in five provinces and cities across the country, including Thai Binh, Hung Yen, Thanh Hoa, Ha Nam and Hai Phong.

It is a viral disease that infects all pig species through bodily fluids such as blood and mucus. It causes hemorrhagic fever with a 100 percent mortality rate. There is currently no cure for it.

However, humans are not affected by the disease.

Since the first confirmed case of African swine fever was reported in China’s Liaoning Province last August, Taiwan has been on high alert, worried that the spread of the virus could wipe out the territory’s pig farming industry.

The Bureau of Animal and Plant Health Inspection and Quarantine (BAPHIQ) revealed that 127 violations of illegal port import have been reported in Taiwan so far, of which 126 came from flights from China and one from Vietnam.

