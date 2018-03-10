First Vietnamese runner to race world's 'coolest' marathon in North Pole

Leaving the seasonal extreme heat in Ho Chi Minh City behind, a female athlete will be making the long trip to the Arctic this April to become the first Vietnamese runner to compete in the North Pole Marathon.

Tang Nguyet Minh, a mother of two, will join competitors from 22 other countries for the race on April 9.

Dubbed the “world's coolest marathon” by Runner's World magazine, the North Pole Marathon has been held annually since 2002 and involves competitors competing over a 42km (26.2 miles) course across the frozen Arctic Ocean, with temperatures a nail-biting minus 30 degrees Celcius (-22F).

A still image of Tang Nguyet Minh captured from a promotional video for her participation in the North Pole Marathon 2018 made by FDW, the sponsor of the race.

Recognized by Guinness World Records as the Northernmost Marathon on Earth, competitors will gather in Svalbard, Norway on April 6 before flying to their camps in the North Pole on April 8 for the race the following day.

Racers are encouraged to use their participation to raise funds for a charity or cause they feel passionate about.

Previous entrants have raised millions of dollars for charity, according to information posted on the official marathon website.

Polish runner Piotr Suchenia won the race last year in 4 hours, 6 minutes and 34 seconds.

This year's race includes runners from Argentina, Australia, Austria, Brazil, China, France, Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Ireland, Japan, Moldova, the Netherlands, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, Singapore, South Africa, Vietnam, Russia and the U.S.