First Vietnamese city awarded global “green” title by WWF

By Dac Duc   June 29, 2016 | 09:00 pm GMT+7

Vietnam's former imperial capital Hue, where citadels from the country's last feudal dynasty still stand today, has been named National Green City 2016 following a vote initiated by the World Wide Fund (WWF).

The campaign is a part of WWF’s Earth Hour City Challenge, which was created to raise awareness among people around the globe about sustainable development and climate change.

This is the first time Vietnam has been involved in the campaign. Located in Vietnam's central region, Hue beat more than 120 rivals from around the world to make the final round.

Together with 17 other contenders, Hue was awarded “the National Green City 2016” title, while the
“City of Light” Paris won the highest title as “2016 Global Earth Hour Capital”.

A bridge in Hue. Photo by VnExpress/Dac Duc

As part of the campaign, Hue promised to reduce carbon emissions by 20 percent by 2020. To reach the goal, the city will plant more trees, promote green tourism, improve wastewater treatment systems, build smart public lighting systems and use more renewable energy.

Nguyen Van Thanh, chairman of the city’s People's Committee, said that it was an honor for Hue to be granted the title.” Developing the city in a unique and sustainable way is always the main target of authorities here,” Thanh said.

With climate change taking its toll on the country, Hue's example should be encouraged and followed, according to director of WWF Vietnam, Van Ngoc Thinh.

Tags: green city WWF climate change Hue
 
