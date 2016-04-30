VnExpress International
First foreigner appointed to lead a Vietnam National University unit

By Toan Dao   April 30, 2016 | 07:10 am GMT+7
The Vietnam National University, Hanoi. Photo by VnExpress

Vietnam’s Minister of Education and Training Phung Xuan Nha has appointed a Japanese professor Furuta Motoo to become rector of the Vietnam-Japan University (VJU), a member of the Hanoi-based Vietnam National University (VNU).

Motoo, chairman of the Japan-Vietnam Friendship Association, is the first foreigner to lead a member university within the VNU. He promised to build a strong team of lecturers for the university, including those from Japan and other international partners, according to a statement from the national university on Friday.

Vietnam’s Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung decided to establish the VJU, the seventh member within the VNU, in July 2014.

VJU, located at Hoa Lac in Hanoi’s Thach That district, has planned to start enrollments this year and expected to have 150 bachelors and 440 masters by 2018. By 2025, VJU hopes to reach 6,000 students and researchers including 3,760 undergraduates, 1,800 masters, 440 PhDs. 

VJU plans to open the more than 20 majors. There will be training programs in language and culture of Japan, too.

