Fireworks light up the sky as Vietnam welcomes Lunar New Year

Hanoi
|
By 8 p.m., the Turtle Tower in the middle of Hoan Kiem Lake was already lit up as Hanoians started flockling to the streets.
|
A group of elderly men in traditional ao dai prepare for an offering ceremony at the statue of Emperor Ly Thai To by the lake.
|
General Secretary of the Communist Party Nguyen Phu Trong also took to the streets to personally greet and wish the people a happy new year.
|
Near midnight, many traditional families start setting up their New Year's Eve offerings outside, ready to bid farewell to the Year of the Rooster and welcome the Year of the Dog.
|
As the countdown hit zero, fireworks return to the sky above Hoan Kiem Lake, after having being replaced by on-screen fireworks last year following the Party's call for austerity.
|
A young couple shares a kiss just as fireworks light up the sky.
|
Foreign tourists visiting Hanoi's Old Quarter also join in the celebration.
Da Nang
|
The entrance to the Dragon Bridge has been transformed into a flower street to welcome the Year of the Dog.
|
The city's chairman Huynh Duc Tho visits the flower street to wish the people a happy new year.
|
A young couple waits for the fireworks on the flower street along the Han River.
|
Fireworks are being launched from Nguyen Van Troi Bridge as Da Nang welcomes the new lunar year.
Ho Chi Minh City
|
At 9 p.m., the streets in the city's downtown ae already packed with people and vehicles going out to celebrate New Year's Eve.
|
Nguyen Hue walking street already packed more than two hours before midnight.
|
Many shopkeepers in District 1 prepare New Year's Eve offerings just outside their shops an hour before midnight.
|
A man carries his son on his shoulders as he lights up a flare to celebrate the new lunar year.
|
Fireworks lights up the sky over Saigon, marking the beginning of the new lunar year.
|
"I wish a peaceful year to everyone, health and happiness are above all else," said 72-year-old Dao Thi Hue who also joined in the celebration on the streets with the young Saigoneers.