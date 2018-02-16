VnExpress International
Fireworks light up the sky as Vietnam welcomes Lunar New Year

By Staff reporters   February 16, 2018 | 07:43 am GMT+7

Vietnamese across the country greeted the new lunar year with fireworks, traditional food offerings and prayers for good health and prosperity.

Hanoi

By 8 p.m., the Turtle Tower in the middle of Hoan Kiem Lake was already lit up as Hanoians started flockling to the streets.

A group of elderly men in traditional ao dai prepare for an offering ceremony at the statue of Emperor Ly Thai To by the lake.

General Secretary of the Communist Party Nguyen Phu Trong also took to the streets to personally greet and wish the people a happy new year.

Near midnight, many traditional families started setting up their New Years Eve offerings outside, ready to bid farewell to the old year and welcome the new year.

As the countdown hit zero, fireworks once again returned to the sky above Hoan Kiem Lake, after being replaced by on-screen fireworks last year following the Partys call for austerity.

A young couple shares a kiss just as fireworks light up the sky.

Foreign tourists visiting Hanois Old Quarter also joined in the celebration.

Da Nang

The entrance to the Dragon Bridge has been transformed into a flower street to welcome the Year of the Dog.

The citys chairman Huynh Duc Tho also visited the flower street to wish the people a happy new year.

A young couple waits for the fireworks on the flower street along the Han River.

Fireworks were launched from Nguyen Van Troi Bridge as Da Nang welcomed the new lunar year.

Ho Chi Minh City

At 9 p.m., the streets in the citys downtown were already packed with people and vehicles going out to celebrate New Years Eve.

Nguyen Hue walking street was already packed more than two hours before midnight.

Many shopkeepers in District 1 could be seen preparing New Years Eve offerings just outside their shops an hour before midnight.

A man carries his son on his shoulders as he lights up a flare to celebrate the new lunar year.

Fireworks lights up the sky over Saigon, marking the beginning of the new lunar year.

I wish a peaceful year to everyone, health and happiness are above all else, said 72-year-old Dao Thi Hue who also joined in the celebration on the streets with the young Saigoneers.

