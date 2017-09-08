fireman-killed-battling-house-blaze-in-saigon

A fireman was killed and two of his colleagues injured while they were fighting to put out a blaze on the outskirts of Saigon on Thursday night.

Pham Phi Long, 31, died quickly after the second floor of the burning house collapsed onto him, his superior officer said. The two other officers, 20 and 24 years old, were also trapped under the rubble and suffered injuries to their heads and legs.

One of the injured officers. Photo by VnExpress/Duy Tran

The house in Binh Tan District caught fire late on Thursday night when no one was at home. Nearly 100 firefighters were dispatched as the blaze quickly engulfed the house.