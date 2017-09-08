VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Fireman killed battling house blaze in Saigon

By Duy Tran   September 8, 2017 | 11:34 am GMT+7

The upper floor of the two-story house collapsed onto him and two other officers.

A fireman was killed and two of his colleagues injured while they were fighting to put out a blaze on the outskirts of Saigon on Thursday night.

Pham Phi Long, 31, died quickly after the second floor of the burning house collapsed onto him, his superior officer said. The two other officers, 20 and 24 years old, were also trapped under the rubble and suffered injuries to their heads and legs.

fireman-killed-battling-house-blaze-in-saigon

One of the injured officers. Photo by VnExpress/Duy Tran

The house in Binh Tan District caught fire late on Thursday night when no one was at home. Nearly 100 firefighters were dispatched as the blaze quickly engulfed the house.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Saigon fire police death
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top