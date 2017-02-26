VnExpress International
Fire kills a family of four in southern Vietnam

By Nguyet Trieu   February 26, 2017 | 10:18 am GMT+7
The home in Thu Dau Mot Town, Binh Duong Province where a fire killed a family of four on February 26, 2017. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyet Trieu

The youngest victim was a three year old girl.

Four people, including two children, were killed when their house in Thu Dau Mot Town in the southern province of Binh Duong caught fire early Sunday.

The youngest victim was a three-year old girl.

Neighbors in an alley on April 30 Street said they rushed to the scene when they heard heard cries for help emanating from the house at 12:30 a.m.; only to find it locked from the inside.

When firefighters destroyed the door and extinguished the flames, they discovered bodies of a husband, wife and their two children in the wreckage.

Police believe the fire was caused by a short cicuit. Further investigations are ongoing.

Thu Dau Mot is around 30 km (nearly 19 miles) north of Ho Chi Minh City.

Tags: fire kill Binh Duong
 
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

