Fire kills a family of four in southern Vietnam

The home in Thu Dau Mot Town, Binh Duong Province where a fire killed a family of four on February 26, 2017. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyet Trieu

Four people, including two children, were killed when their house in Thu Dau Mot Town in the southern province of Binh Duong caught fire early Sunday.

The youngest victim was a three-year old girl.

Neighbors in an alley on April 30 Street said they rushed to the scene when they heard heard cries for help emanating from the house at 12:30 a.m.; only to find it locked from the inside.

When firefighters destroyed the door and extinguished the flames, they discovered bodies of a husband, wife and their two children in the wreckage.

Police believe the fire was caused by a short cicuit. Further investigations are ongoing.

Thu Dau Mot is around 30 km (nearly 19 miles) north of Ho Chi Minh City.

Related news:

> Midnight fire kills 6 in Saigon alley

> Fire destroys Suzuki warehouse in southern Vietnam