Fire engulfs warehouse near Noi Bai Airport in Hanoi

By Phuong Son   June 22, 2017 | 11:04 am GMT+7
Fire burns down a warehouse near Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi. Photo by VnExpress/Xuan Hoa

A witness heard a blast before flames broke out.

A massive fire took hold of a giant warehouse covering hundreds of square meters at Noi Bai Industry Park in Hanoi’s Soc Son District early on Thursday.

This warehouse near Noi Bai International Airport belongs to United Motor Vietnam Co. Ltd.

“I heard an explosion before seeing big flames and a plume of black smoke,” said an eyewitness.

It took hundreds of firefighters three hours to finally douse the blaze at about 3 a.m.

No deaths or injuries have been reported, but the fire destroyed motorbikes and electric bicycles worth tens of thousands of dollar.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Tags: Vietnam Hanoi fire Noi Bai
 
