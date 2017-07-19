finger-of-suspicion-points-to-wastewater-plant-after-fish-die-en-masse-in-central-vietnam

|
Owners of floating fish cages on Co Co River flowing through Da Nang have been left in shock after finding tons of dead fish washed up like this over the past two days. “So far we have lost 100 tons of fish,” a farmer named Tung said.
|
This area in Ngu Hanh Son District is where 31 households earn a living from 228 fish cages like the one above.
|
|
The dead fish will be destroyed, and authorities have suggested that farmers collect the remaining live fish and move them to another stretch of the river.
|
The incident occurred near a wastewater treatment plant, which many are blaming for the disaster.