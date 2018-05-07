Fight breaks out after Chinese group refuses to pay at Vietnamese restaurant

The restaurant in Nha Trang where a Chinese group had a dispute with the staff over an unpaid meal on Monday. Photo by VnExpress/Xuan Ngoc

A brawl erupted near a restaurant in the central resort town Nha Trang on Monday between a group of Chinese tourists and passersby after the group failed to pay for their meal.

Camera footage shows two groups attacking each other with knives, chairs and sticks as chaos ensued and traffic was disrupted on Tran Phu Street.

Thach Ngoc Tinh, the restaurant owner, said the group of 17 Chinese came in for a meal on Sunday night. They ordered 20 dishes, mostly seafood, along with beers and wine. The bill was VND9 million ($400), said Thach.

The Chinese group reportedly left the restaurant at about 2 a.m. without paying, saying they had run out of money.

The argument quickly escalated between the group and passersby who had witnessed the dispute.

The Chinese group later agreed to pay the restaurant VND7.2 million ($321) after local police arrived to break up the fight.

Thach said the prices of each dish on the menus were clearly displayed.

The investigation is ongoing.

In 2016, Nha Trang ordered its tourism department to publish a list of establishments that are reported to have overcharged or provided sub-standard services to customers. The move came after several cases of tourists being overcharged or abused by hotels or restaurants' staff.

Nha Trang is popular among both local and foreign tourists, and helped draw 750,000 foreign guests to Khanh Hoa during the first quarter this year, in which 465,200 are from China. The province received 2.2 million foreign tourists last year.