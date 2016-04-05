Female NA candidates receive pre-election training

The three-day course is designed to help candidates be successful at the upcoming election. The curriculum includes soft skills, an overview of the NA, the Law on Organization of the NA, women’s role in politics and gender equality.

Participants from ten northern mountainous provinces will also be introduced to action plans and how to present them convincingly at meetings with local voters.

The course is being co-organized by the Vietnam Women's Union, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Asian Fund.

President of the Vietnam Women’s Union Nguyen Thanh Hoa, who is also a 13th NA deputy and a key trainer for the course, said that capacity building to meet the requirements of leadership positions will create a foundation for women’s political participation.



Assistant Director Dennis Curry from UNDP in Vietnam said the participation of women in leadership positions in politics and public administration will ensure the representation of the entire population in key institutions. It is also evidence of women's equal rights and a measure to bring about diverse perspectives in policy formulation.



Knowledge, skills and confidence will enable women to participate more actively in constitutional, legislative and monitoring activities to decide on the country’s important issues.



Dieu Huynh Sang, a NA deputy from Binh Phuoc province, said that although only accounting for 24.4 percent of the 13th NA, female delegates have actively participated in the NA.



An online learning site has also been launched at www.sansangdethanhcong.com to support participants and provide content for anyone interested.

Resolution No. 11 by the Politburo in 2007 targets that by 2020, female delegates at the NA and People's Councils at all levels will account for 35 percent to 40 percent. The Law on Election of Deputies to the NA and People's Councils at all levels in 2015 also sets a target of guaranteeing at least 35 percent of the official candidates running for NA deputy seats are women.