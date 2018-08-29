VnExpress International
Fans shrug off semifinal loss, celebrate team’s mojo in Hanoi

By Staff reporters   August 29, 2018 | 10:12 pm GMT+7

Tears turned into cheers as Vietnamese fans celebrated their team’s performance after a 1-3 Asiad semifinal loss.

30 minutes after Vietnams mens football team was defeated by South Korea at the semifinal of the Asian Games in Indonesia on Wednesday afternoon, fans started to flood the streets of Hanoi to celebrate the team for their achievement so far and encourage them for the next match.

Vietnamese fans recovered their spirits in minutes after the men’s national football team went down fighting to defending champions South Korea.
Under the rain of Hanoi, fans cheer with trumpet toys and wave the national flag. Despite being defeated 1-3, the mens football team still win the fans hearts because thanks to them, this is the very first time Vietnam has ever made it to the quarterfinal and then battled into semifinal at Asiad, the worlds second biggest multiple sports event after the Olympics.

This crowd is moving to Ho Guom, or Sword Lake, an iconic landmark of the capital city.

Dong Kinh Nghia Thuc Square in downtown Hanoi is flooded with people, motorbikes, and flags.

Fans light up the square with flares.

Some fans do not forget to capture the moments.

A car is turned into a dance floor for the celebration.

The rain cannot stop the fun.

Vietnam has lost the game but Im still happy because we have able to go into semifinal and even scored one beautiful goal, this man says, all smiling.

Hi-five!

Photos by Gia Chinh, Tuan Hoang. Video by Viet Chung

