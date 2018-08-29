Fans shrug off semifinal loss, celebrate team’s mojo in Hanoi

|
Vietnamese fans recovered their spirits in minutes after the men’s national football team went down fighting to defending champions South Korea.
|
It was raining in Hanoi, but the fans were not to be denied their celebration of what the team has achieved thus far, keeping their spirits high for the next match. Thousands upon thousands of national flags were waved and trumpet toys blown.
|
This crowd was headed for the Sword Lake, an iconic landmark in the heart of the capital city. Vietnam will fight for the bronze medal at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
|
The Dong Kinh Nghia Thuc Square in downtown Hanoi is packed.
|
Fans light up the square with flares.
|
Some fans do not forget to capture the moments.
|
A car is turned into a dance floor for the celebration.
|
... with the rain unable to dampen the spirit.
|
“Vietnam has lost the game but I’m still happy because we have been able to reach the semifinal and scored a superb, beautiful goal,” this man said.
|
Hi-five!
Photos by Gia Chinh, Tuan Hoang. Video by Viet Chung