Fans roar their Vietnam support as AFF final gets underway

A foreigner supports the Vietnamese team in Hanoi.

Many foreign fans screamed in joy.

Fans go silent as Vietnam finally draws Malaysia 2-2. Vietnam squander 2-nil lead by wasting many opportunities in the second half of the final first leg.

Fans watch the game in central Da Nang City. Vietnam have struck twice in the first 25 minutes but Malaysia find equalizers.

Fans cheer as Vietnam scores 2-0 within a few minutes.

Two foreigners share the spirit with Vietnamese supporters. The first leg final clash between Vietnam and Malaysia has just begun at the Bukit Jalil Stadium in Malaysia.

The heavy rain in Hanoi does not stop fans from coming to Hang Day Stadium to watch the match live on a projector screen.

The first leg between Vietnam and Malaysia is played at the Bukit Jalil Stadium in Malaysia; and the second leg on December 15 at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi, Vietnam.

It’s been 10 years since the last time Vietnam won the AFF Cup.

Malaysia won the trophy in 2010.